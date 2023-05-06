After 5 soldiers killed in anti-terror operation, Defence Minister to visit Rajouri in J&K today

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, will travel to Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to assess the ongoing operations in the wake of yesterday’s deaths of five Army jawans.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande will accompany the defence minister. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the commander of the Northern Army, is currently on scene at Ground Zero as security personnel and terrorists engage in gunfire in Rajouri’s Kandi. Ground commanders briefed him on every facet of the operation.

An explosion that occurred during a Friday encounter with militants in the Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of five Army soldiers. The terrorists suspected of being responsible for the Poonch terror assault are being flushed out as part of a combined effort.