BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport Petrol launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Luxury car makers, BMW India has launched the petrol version of the all-new X1 sDrive18i M Sport in the Indian markets. The new car is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and is priced at Rs 48.90 lakhs (ex-showroom). The bookings were opened at BMW dealerships and through Shop.bmw.in. Deliveries of the vehicle are expected to start in June.

The M Sport variant of the BMW X1 comes with new features including Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Curved Display, My BMW App with Remote Functions, Comfort Access with Digital Key Plus, Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant, Active Seats, and a Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi system.

The new car also comes with Welcome Light Staging, Ambient Lighting, Automatic 2 zone A/C, and large glass sunroof. Safety features include Driver Assistance Systems such as Lane Departure Warning with Steering Intervention, Dynamic Cruise Control with Braking Function, Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian/Cyclist Protection.

The new car is powered by 1,499 cc three-cylinder petrol engine. The engine 134 hp and 230 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 9.2 seconds. It has a seven-speed steptronic dual-clutch transmission.