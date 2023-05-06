Congress accuses BJP candidate of conspiring to murder Kharge and his family

The Congress general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala accused a BJP candidate from Chittapur constituency in Karnataka of plotting to assassinate Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge and his entire family. The allegation comes amid the heated race for Karnataka assembly election. Surjewala shared an audio recording of the BJP candidate, Manikanta Rathod, allegedly saying in Kannada that he will ‘wipe out Kharge, his wife, and children.’

Rathod rejected the charges outright and dismissed the audio recording as ‘fake.’ He said, ‘The Congress is leveling baseless allegations fearing defeat.’

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala called the assassination plot ‘the lowest political discourse anyone can stoop to’ and said, ‘There can be nothing more serious than that.’ He also alleged that the Chittapur candidate is a ‘blue-eyed boy’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Surjewala further accused BJP leaders of hatching the plot out of fear of losing the Karnataka election, saying, ‘Intimidated by the all-round blessings of Kannadigas being showered on the Congress party and facing a complete rout in the ensuing Karnataka election, the BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Sri Mallikarjun Kharge as also his family members.’