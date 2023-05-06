Deepika Padukone praises Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala post with a heartfelt shoutout: ‘You nailed it!’

Alia Bhatt’s debut at the Met Gala 2023 has been the talk of the town. The actress walked the red carpet in a beautiful pearl-studded white gown designed by Prabal Gurung and inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. The stunning outfit has been receiving praises from all over, including from fellow Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who commented on one of Alia’s recent posts about her Met Gala experience. Deepika wrote, ‘You did it’ with a red heart icon, congratulating Alia on her first appearance at the ball.

Alia has been sharing glimpses of her Met Gala journey with her fans, including an excerpt from her interview with Vogue, where she talks about her excitement and nervousness. In a video montage, she can be seen getting ready, leaving her hotel room, and interacting with her fans before finally reaching the venue. The caption of the post described her outfit, which elegantly fit into the night’s dress code of ‘in honor of Karl (Lagerfeld).’ The look served up pure princess bride, a recurring theme in Lagerfeld’s work.

In her latest post, Alia shared some ‘outtakes’ from her Met Gala journey. The black and white pictures show her gracefully posing in her gown, looking like a true princess. It’s clear that Alia’s first Met Gala appearance was a memorable one, and she truly nailed it.