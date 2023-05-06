Health ministry official detained after taking Rs. 1.5 lakh bribe

The CBI arrested an Under Secretary in the Union Health Ministry on Saturday for allegedly requesting a bribe to issue a Statement of Need to a medical professional. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues the Statement of Need to Indian doctors in order for them to pursue further medical courses in the United States. Sonu Kumar, the accused Under Secretary, was arrested on the complaint of an Indian doctor who lives in the United States. He had applied to the Health Ministry for a Statement of Need.

They claimed Kumar sought Rs 1.5 lakh for the original hard copy of the Statement. The complainant has enclosed a printout of the said certificate, which said Under Secretary sent to his friend via email, said a CBI spokesperson.