In Noida residence, French head chef found dead

According to police sources, a 66-year-old French national was found dead in his rented house in Noida on Thursday.

The man, a head chef at a bakery, was found by his landlord after he went more than 24 hours without seeing any movement from the foreigner.

‘The deceased has been identified as Pierre Bernard Nvanen. He had been working at the bakery in Sector 2 since last October,’ the official said.

According to the official, he has been renting a home in Sector 52 since October, according to PTI.

‘On Wednesday night, his landlord checked on him but found the door locked from inside and no response to calls. He then opened the door using a duplicate key and Nvanen was found motionless on the bed,’ the police official added.

Officials claim that a forensic team visited the scene, and the local intelligence agency informed the French Embassy in New Delhi of the situation.