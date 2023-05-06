Jackfruit Mixture: The Perfect Meat Alternative!

Jackfruit is a versatile fruit that is becoming increasingly popular as a meat alternative due to its meaty texture and ability to absorb flavors. In this recipe, we’ll be using jackfruit to create a delicious mixture that can be used as a filling for sandwiches, tacos, or even eaten on its own. Let’s get started!

Ingredients:

2 cans of young green jackfruit in brine

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of cumin

1/2 teaspoon of chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Drain and rinse the jackfruit, then cut off the hard core and discard it.

Heat the vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and sauté for 3-4 minutes, or until the onion is translucent.

Add the minced garlic and sauté for an additional minute, until fragrant.

Add the jackfruit to the pan and stir to coat with the onion and garlic mixture.

Add the soy sauce, tomato paste, smoked paprika, cumin, and chili powder to the pan. Stir to combine all ingredients.

Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and let the mixture simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

After 15-20 minutes, remove the lid and continue to cook the mixture until all the liquid has evaporated and the jackfruit has a slightly caramelized appearance. This should take about 10-15 more minutes.

Season the jackfruit mixture with salt and pepper to taste.

Once the mixture is done, you can use it as a filling for sandwiches, tacos, or even as a topping for a salad.

Enjoy your delicious and nutritious jackfruit mixture!