Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading commercial vehicle company in India Piaggio, launched its new three-wheeler CNG cargo carrier named ‘Apé Xtra LDX’. The new auto comes with 230cc, air-cooled, naturally-aspirated engine, equipped with the 3-valve technology. This engine promises high pulling power and superior working efficiency under a low cost of maintenance.

The new Apé Xtra LDX features tubeless tires for higher efficiency and stress-free driving. It gives 40km/kg mileage. The vehicle has a maximum speed of 56kmph. The brand also provides a super warranty of 36 months or a 1,00,000 km manufacturing warranty. Customers can purchase the three-wheeler load carrier at the starting price of Rs 2.45 Lakh.