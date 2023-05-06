Poor patients not charged user fees by JIPMER, claims Puducherry L-G

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan stated on Friday that it is incorrect to claim that JIPMER imposed user fees on the poor, refuting accusations that the centrally-administered health care facility charged poor patients for sophisticated medical treatments.Soundararajan was referring to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s agitation against the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), which accused it of collecting user fees from patients who were not covered by Ayushman Bharat or who were below the poverty line. Speaking to media on the sidelines of a Postal Department event here, the Telangana governor, who also serves as Lt Governor of Puducherry, said JIPMER serves patients from neighbouring states as well as those from the Union Territory.

The hospital has been taking care of patients, and the poor are never charged a user fee, as certain political parties “wrongly” claim. No such charge is imposed on the poor. If they have remitted the payments, I will act to assure their return, she stated. Soundararajan went on to say that political parties in Tamil Nadu should not disrupt hospital visits by organising protests.”Let Tamil Nadu’s party leaders concentrate on their respective constituencies.” “Any unnecessary agitations in Puducherry will not be justified,” she remarked, referring to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi rally. Soundararajan claimed that JIPMER is doing well for people’s health and that “there is no truth in the allegations against the institution.”