Samsung launches new smart television series in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: South Korean consumer electronics brand, Samsung launched new smart television series in the Indian markets. The series include Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs with a range from 50 to 98 inches in display size. Available in Black, the Neo QLED 8K TVs are offered in four sizes – 98-inch, 85-inch, 75-inch, and 65-inch and start from a price of Rs. 3,14,990. Neo QLED 4K models are offered in five display sizes – 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch. These are also offered in only Black colour and are priced starting from Rs. 1,41,990. The television sets are available for purchase at all Samsung retail stores, other select retail stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s online store.

Neo QLED 8K and 4K television models comes with Quantum Matrix Technology and Neural Quantum Processor. The new TVs are equipped with Q Symphony 3.0, wireless Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro, and Adaptive Sound Pro. The new devices comes with Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro and Game Motion Plus, alongside Virtual Aim Point, Super Ultrawide GameView, Game Bar, and a Mini Map Zoom feature.