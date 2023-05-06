Security forces engage in gun battle with terrorists in Baramulla, Kashmir.

On Saturday, officials reported that an encounter had broken out between terrorists and security forces at Karhama Kunzer area in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The police confirmed the incident and stated, ‘Encounter has started at Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job.’ The gunfight commenced after a joint team of police and security forces received information about the presence of terrorists in the area. The security forces then cordoned off the area, prompting the terrorists to start firing, which drew retaliation from the security forces.

Over the past few months, there have been several such encounters between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir. These encounters have resulted in the elimination of many terrorists. The ongoing encounter in Baramulla district is a testament to the security forces’ continued efforts to maintain peace and order in the region.