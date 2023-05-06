Terrorist gunned down in Barmulla encounter: Informs Kashmir Police

Baramulla: A terrorist has been killed after an encounter started in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday. Further details are awaited on the matter.

Earlier, in a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, ‘Encounter has started at Karhama Kunzer area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice’. An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, informed police officials on Thursday.

‘#Encounter has started in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow’, tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier on Wednesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.