A scorpion bites a woman passenger on board an Air India flight

Last month, a woman passenger on an Air India flight from Nagpur to Mumbai was bitten by a scorpion, an extremely rare incident. The airline confirmed the incident, stating that the passenger was attended to by a doctor on landing and received medical treatment at a hospital before being discharged.

An Air India spokesperson expressed regret over the incident and said that the engineering team had conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft and carried out a fumigation process after catching hold of the scorpion. The airline also asked the catering department to advise dry cleaners to check their facilities for bed bugs infestation and carry out fumigation if necessary as there are chances that the bugs may enter the aircraft through these supplies.

There have been previous instances of rats, live birds, and reptiles found on board aircraft, including a snake found inside the cargo hold of an Air India plane in December 2022 that had departed from Calicut and landed at Dubai airport.

