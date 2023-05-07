Actress Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan have a fun night at IPL game

Vignesh Shivan, the filmmaker who has always expressed his love for his wife Nayanthara, shared another lovely photo of them on Instagram. The picture shows the couple enjoying an IPL match and cheering for Chennai Super Kings led by skipper MS Dhoni. In the photo, Vignesh is seen wearing a yellow shirt while Nayanthara is wearing a white shirt. Vignesh captioned the post, ‘A sweet evening with #YenLove & the #YelloveArmy.’ He also confessed in the hashtags that they are both MS Dhoni fans.

Just recently, Vignesh Shivan announced the full names of their twin boys – Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan. He shared pictures of the babies with Nayanthara and himself and wrote, ‘#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan [heart emojis]. #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan [heart emojis]. N stands for the best mother in the world #Nayanthara. We are happy and proud to introduce our babies’ names. Our blessings and happiness.’

In another post, Vignesh Shivan shared a heartwarming image of four hands interlaced, belonging to him, Nayanthara, and their children. He expressed his belief that happiness is closely intertwined with the well-being of those we cherish, and that love and happiness are essentially the same thing. He wrote, ‘Happiness is linked with everything that happens within our loved ones. Love is happiness, happiness is love and is all about, all the love you can have [heart emoji] #Blessed.’

Vignesh Shivan last directed the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal that starred Nayanthara alongside Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi. It is clear that the couple is enjoying parenthood and their relationship with each other.