Airline announces Dh10 flight tickets to this city from Dubai

May 7, 2023, 02:54 pm IST

Dubai: Cebu Pacific, airline based in the Philippines has announced a new offer for passengers. The air carrier is offering flight tickets from Dubai to Manila for only Dh10. The ultra-low airfare was announced during the carrier’s 10th anniversary celebration.

Passengers can book their flights at a one-way base fare of Dh10 till May 9. The travel period must be from June 1 to November 30, 2023.

Cebu Pacific operate two daily flights  between Dubai and Manila. The airline has been known to offer low fares for travellers to and from UAE. Its ticket prices are up to 54% lower than other airlines.

 

 

