Bengal BJP leader Sajal Ghosh says, Abhishek Banerjee will ignite Mamata’s kingdom

On Sunday, Bengal BJP leader Sajal Ghosh compared TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to ‘Lord Hanuman,’ saying that he will burn Mamata Banerjee’s empire ablaze. Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, had just finished visiting the Murshidabad area as part of his outreach tour before the state’s panchayat elections when Ghosh launched his assault. Abhishek Banerjee is presently travelling 3,500 kilometres around West Bengal for a party over a two-month period.

Hitting out at the TMC MP, Sajal Ghosh said, ‘Abhishek’s role is like that of Hanuman. Just as Hanuman set fire to Lanka with his tail, Abhishek is going around and will set fire to Mamata’s empire. Just like Lord Hanuman’s face was burnt after he put his tail in his mouth to extinguish the fire, Abhishek’s face will also be burnt after a few days.’

Addressing a public meeting at North 24 Parganas, Sajal Ghosh said, ‘Vaipo (Abhishek Banerjee) is touring all districts to win the state. The stage is set like Bajirao Mastani’s set. He says I am a watchman but wherever he goes, the party’s ballot boxes are being looted. It is a trial run before the Panchayat polls. How can someone be a watchman who can’t handle his own ballot? He can’t handle his own ballot. How can he run the state then?’

The BJP leader assailed the state’s ruling party on a number of fronts and made doglike comparisons to the police. Police are becoming a disgrace, he declared. The cops now appear to be similar to members of the ruling party. Previously, there were squads, but now, police are like dogs.

Sajal Ghosh responded to accusations of corruption against TMC leaders by saying, ‘TMC leaders used to lack bicycles, but now they can’t leave home without a Scorpio automobile. They wear heavy gold chains and have Rs. 2 lakh worth mobile phones.’

Banerjee will visit each district in the state as part of the campaign to get opinions on how to distribute party tickets for the panchayat elections. His current territory includes the districts of Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, and Dakshin Dinajpur.

The Congress, in a coalition with the CPI(M), defeated the TMC in a byelection for the Sagardighi assembly seat in March, delivering a big shock to the party.