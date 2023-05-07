BJP mocks AAP’s liquor policy ‘revelation’ with a jibe on court fondness

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has responded to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) ‘big revelation’ regarding the alleged liquor policy scam in Delhi by taunting the ruling party with a quote from a judge. BJP Delhi Spokesperson Harish Khurana tweeted in Hindi, ‘If you are so fond of reading the court’s references, and have the habit of giving yourself certificates of honesty, then read what the court said about @msisodia and tell it to the public.’ This was in reference to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is a prime accused in the corruption case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Last month, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court observed that Mr Sisodia ‘had played the most important and vital role’ in the criminal conspiracy and ‘had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure achievement of objectives of the said (criminal) conspiracy’. Mr Khurana further stated that if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal believes in the court, ‘he’s tongue-tied after the court order’.

Delhi Education Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi had earlier stated that a court order from yesterday observed there was no evidence of ?100 crore in kickbacks, which the BJP has alleged, or even the ?30 crore supposedly routed to Goa by AAP for Assembly elections that the Enforcement Directorate mentioned in its chargesheet, adding that the CBI and ED have no new evidence in the case. Atishi said that the probe agencies should apologize.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a supplementary chargesheet, proceeds of a crime worth ?622 crore were generated due to the activities of the accused as Excise Minister. Mr Sisodia’s bail is listed in the high court on May 11. He was arrested by the ED on March 9 after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail and earlier by the CBI on February 26. He is the 29th accused arrested in this case.