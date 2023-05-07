Forces Receive Memo from Centre for All-Women Parade on Next Republic Day

According to government sources, next year’s Republic Day parade in India may feature exclusively women participants, including marching contingents, bands, tableaux and performances. This move is part of a larger effort to promote female representation and empowerment in the military and other sectors. A note was sent in March to the armed forces and other stakeholders involved in organizing the parade, announcing the plan. ‘It has been decided that Republic Day 2024 will have only women participation, including contingents (marching and bands), tableaux and performances during the parade,’ a senior government official said. The ministries of Home Affairs, Culture, and Urban Development have also been informed.

The Republic Day parade is a significant event that showcases India’s military might, cultural diversity, and achievements, and it is attended by thousands of people. In recent years, the parade has seen several milestones for women’s representation and leadership in the armed forces and other fields. The defense forces and paramilitary units have increasingly chosen women as contingent commanders and deputy commanders. In 2015, an all-women contingent from each of the three services marched in the parade for the first time. In 2019, Captain Shikha Surabhi became the first woman officer to perform a bike stunt as part of the Army’s Daredevils team. The following year, Captain Tania Shergill led an all-men contingent as the first woman officer to do so. In 2021, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth became the first woman fighter pilot to take part in the parade.

The move to have an all-women parade on Republic Day 2024 is a radical shake-up that will make a statement about promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment. Army sources have confirmed that they have received the letter and are discussing how to implement the plan.