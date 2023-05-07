Scientists claim that alien transmission is likely to happen in next 60 years

According to recent research from the Laboratory of Statistical Biophysics at the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL), the possibility of discovering evidence of alien transmissions within the next 60 years has been suggested. The study provides a new explanation for why scientists have not yet found evidence of aliens. The Earth could simply be in a bubble without extraterrestrial radio waves.

There is still much space to search, and it is possible that many transmissions from aliens have not yet been discovered. However, the search requires more time, money, and effort. The study revealed an assumption that there is at least one electromagnetic signal of technological origin in the Milky Way, and Earth has been considered a quiet bubble for at least the past six decades.

There are probably fewer than five electromagnetic emissions per century in our galaxy, which means that we may have to wait 60 years to detect one.

The scientist stated that using radio telescopes might have been discovered just as we crossed a space area without electromagnetic signals from other civilizations. He added that a lot of space remains to be covered, and suggested that the best way forward is to carry out commensal investigations, which use data collected by telescopes focused on different missions, rather than using telescopes specifically to hunt for alien communications.

Finally, the scientist stated that there is still some debate over whether or not the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) is worth the time, money, and effort.