Wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar grows as Brij Bhushan says if proven guilty, he will hang himself

Brij Bhushan Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), was accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by women wrestlers, and he threatened to kill himself if even one accusation against him were to be proven. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and other well-known wrestlers from India are conducting a new sit-in protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

‘I will hang myself even if a single allegation against me is proved. The matter is with the Delhi Police, so I won’t be able to speak much in detail on the matter. I have been saying this from the first day if these wrestlers have any video, evidence against me. You should ask anyone who is associated with wrestling.. is Brij Bhushan Ravana?’ he can be heard saying in the video.

‘Except these wrestlers (who are protesting), ask anyone if I have done anything wrong. I have given 11 years of my life to wrestling, to this country,’ the WFI chief said.

The government, according to the wrestlers, has been holding up the release of the committee’s report regarding the accusations made against Brij Bhushan Singh. The protesting wrestlers also demand that the WFI director lose his position.

They have also voiced displeasure that WFI has resumed operations despite the pending investigation.

The Delhi Police agreed to register a FIR on April 28 in response to the complaint of seven female wrestlers (including a kid) only after the Supreme Court intervened. It was referred to by the wrestlers as their ‘first victory in the pursuit of justice.’

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was the subject of two FIRs filed at the Connaught Place Police Station. A child victim made claims in the first FIR, which was filed under the POCSO Act and the pertinent IPC sections pertaining to outraging modesty, etc.

The Supreme Court came to the conclusion that the filing of FIRs satiated the objectives of the petition submitted by the protesting grapplers after hearing an urgent petition on the subject. The petitioner’s request for a court-monitored investigation was similarly denied by the court.