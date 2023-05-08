Abdul Khaliq Ansari, former Samajwadi leader, detained in UP for his connections to PFI

Abdul Khaliq Ansari, a former minister for the Samajwadi Party (SP), was arrested by Uttar Pradesh’s Anti Terror Squad (ATS) on Sunday in Meerut for allegedly having ties to the outlawed terrorist group Popular Front of India (PFI).

Abdul Khaliq Ansari has spent the last 20 years residing in Bulandshahr, according to the police. He travelled to Meerut to have treatment for his wife. When the ATS learned about it, they immediately arrested him there.

Accused Previously serving as Meerut’s SP president was Abdul Khaliq Ansari. He joined the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in its Delhi office after leaving the SP.

Zaid, Abdul Khaliq’s son, said that his father left the SDPI and had no connection to the organisation. Abdul Khaliq recently became a member of a farmers’ union.