Cyclonic circulation in Bay of Bengal expected to strengthen into low-pressure areas

According to the Met Department, a low-pressure region is expected to emerge on Monday as a result of a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the surrounding south Andaman Sea.Fishermen, small ships, boats, and trawlers were urged not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and surrounding parts of the Andaman Sea beginning Sunday, and into the southeast and bordering central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea beginning Tuesday.According to the IMD, a low-pressure area will emerge over the region on Monday and will intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea around Tuesday due to the cyclonic circulation.

The meteorological service also predicted that the sea will be very rough from May 10 to May 12.”Those who are over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea are advised to return to safer places, and those over the central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea are advised to return before May 9,” according to the IMD advisory.It also advised that tourism, offshore operations, and shipping near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands be regulated from May 8 to 12.Under the impact of the system, the IMD predicts moderate rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy precipitation between May 8 and 12.

On Monday, squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is expected to prevail across the southeast Bay of Bengal, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the bordering Andaman Sea.Meanwhile, the Odisha government has declared a state of emergency in 18 coastal and adjacent districts. Collectors in the affected districts were instructed to keep an eye on the IMD’s forecasts.