Doctor couple arrested for torturing 4-year-old adopted daughter

Guwahati: Assam police has arrested a doctor couple for torturing their four-year-old adopted daughter. Police arrested psychiatrist Sangeeta Baruah from a house in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district and her husband Dr Walliul Islam, a gastrointestinal and advanced general surgeon, from their house in Guwahati’s Manipuri Basti.

The police has registered a suo motu case against the couple under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 342 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) after they received a a photograph of the minor girl tied to a pole on the terrace in summer heat.

The entire matter came to light after child rights activist Miguel Das Queah took to social media and informed about the incident. ‘ Finally the dangerous doctor couple Dr Waliul Islam and Dr Sangeeta Dutta cruelty has been taken notice of by Guwahati Police. For a long time, I had received complaints about this horrid doctor couple who regularly tied their adopted little daughter (who was supposedly adopted) on their terrace in the blaring summer heat. This little 5-year-old girl child also has bruise marks all over their body. I had requested the witnesses to file a complaint but no one was willing, till finally today someone had the courage. (Kudos to the person who called the Police) . I had in the meantime updated the the Child Welfare Committee on the matter. This doctor couple Dr. Waliul Islam and Dr. Sangeeta Dutta hobnob with the rich and the powerful and therefore they thought that they are beyond the purview of the law. I request the Assam Police to check the bruises, talk with the teachers, talk with the neighbours, and most importantly check the adoption documents. The child should immediately be pulled out of that abusive environment,’ said Miguel Das Queah in a social media post.

During questioning, the doctor confessed that he used to hit the child with a hot iron rod and even poured hot water on her body, said police. The doctors’ domestic help, Lakshmi Rai was also held shortly after the couple’s arrest.

‘This is an unfortunate incident. There were earlier complaints as well that the two were abusing the child, but now they have been arrested based on solid proof. The couple was produced before the court on Sunday which sent them to police remand. Further investigation is underway,’ said Assam police spokesperson Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan.

As per reports, Dr Waliul Islam had earlier been charged with a similar offence. In 2017, he was accused of child abuse and had to appear before the Child Protection Commission, where a court decided against him.