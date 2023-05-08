Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 10,850 crore in Indian equities in 4 trading sessions

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to be buyers of Indian equities in May. As per the data released by the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), FPIs purchased shares worth Rs 10,850 crore in the last four trading sessions of this month during May 2-5. On the other hand, FPIs pulled out Rs 2,460 crore from the debt market during May 2 to 5.

In the last month, FPIs purchased shares worth Rs 11,631 crore ($1.42 billion) on a net basis. This is the highest purchase by FPIs since November 2022. They also invested ,936 crore in March.

Year-to-date, FPIs are net sellers in Indian equities with an outflow of Rs 14,579 crore. The highest-selling month of 2023 is January. In January this year, FPIs withdrew Rs28,852 crore from Indian markets. In February, FPIs sold Rs 5,294 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.