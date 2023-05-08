Gulf country introduces new blood transfusion fees for expatriates

Kuwait City: The Health Ministry in Kuwait has introduced new blood transfusion fees for expatriates. The ministry informed that expatriates, both residents and visitors, will have to pay fees for blood transfusions. Expats in Kuwait will be charged KD 20 for each bag of blood, while expats on a visit visa will be charged KD 40 per bag.

However, the fees will not be collected from expatriate patients in emergencies, urgent cases, cancer patients, children, or other humanitarian cases. Patients who find their own blood donors will also be exempted from the fees.

Public health facilities will also collect fees from expatriates for up to 37 lab tests related to blood transfusions, ranging between KD 0.5 and KD 15 for expat in Kuwait and KD 5 to KD 70 for expats on visit visas. It’s worth noting that the fees for bags of blood will only be collected from expats undergoing non-emergency scheduled operations.