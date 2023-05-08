India adds 1 839 Covid infections, bringing the total number of current cases to 25 178

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India registered 1,839 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, although the number of active cases fell to 25,178 from 27,212 the day before.The COVID-19 total is now 4.49 crore (4,49,71,469). The death toll has risen to 5,31,692 with 11 fatalities, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.With 25,178 active cases, active cases account for 0.06 percent of total infections. According to the ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery percentage is 98.76%.The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,14,599, with a 1.18 percent case fatality rate.According to the ministry’s website, the statewide immunisation effort has resulted in the administration of 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.