Know what social anxiety disorder and how to overcome it

Millions of people across the globe are affected by social anxiety disorder. Social anxiety disorder is a mental health condition that is characterised by intense fear or discomfort in social situations. People with this avoid such situations or enduring them with significant distress.

The symptoms of social anxiety disorder can be overwhelming, making it difficult for individuals to function in their daily lives. As per medical experts, this can be overcome by following right strategies and support.

Here is how to overcome:

Seek help from a mental health professional: A mental health professional can provide support and guidance for people with this condition. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is one of the most effective forms of therapy for social anxiety disorder. The primary objective of CBT is to recognize unfavorable thinking patterns and behaviors and substitute them with optimistic alternatives.

Lifestyle changes: Exercise will reduce anxiety, as it releases endorphins that improve mood and reduce stress. Regular exercise can also help individuals feel more confident and comfortable in their bodies, which can be beneficial for those with social anxiety disorder.

Practice mindfulness meditation: This technique includes concentrating on the current moment and acknowledging one’s thoughts and emotions without any evaluation or criticism. Mindfulness meditation can help individuals with social anxiety disorder to develop a more compassionate and accepting attitude towards themselves, reducing negative self-talk and improving self-esteem.

Challenge negative thoughts and beliefs: Often, those with social anxiety disorder may believe that they are being judged or criticized by others, even when there is no evidence to support this belief. By challenging these thoughts and replacing them with more positive ones, individuals can reduce their anxiety and improve their self-confidence.