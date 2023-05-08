Police Arrest Relatives for Assaulting UP Woman Cop during Rape Accused’s Case

According to an official, five family members of a rape accused have been arrested for allegedly manhandling a woman constable and tearing her uniform inside a police station in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at Shishgarh police station when the relatives of Shabbu (23) created a ruckus over his arrest in a rape case on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Agarwal said that Shabbu’s family members tried to flee the police station with him and manhandled a woman constable and tore her uniform during the altercation. The family alleged that Shabbu was falsely implicated in the case. ‘An FIR has been registered in the matter and all the accused were arrested,’ police said.