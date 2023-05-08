Researchers have named a new group of butterflies after Lord of the Rings villain Sauron

A group of butterflies has been given the name Saurona after the Lord of the Rings villain, according to a report by the Natural History Museum in London on May 7. The genus Saurona currently only consists of two species, Saurona triangula and Saurona aurigera, but many more are thought to exist. This is one of several new butterfly genera described by an international team of researchers in a new paper, and one of the two named by Dr Blanca Huertas, the senior curator of butterflies at the museum. Dr Huertas said that giving an unusual name to these butterflies helped to draw attention to this underappreciated group. She added that naming a genus is rare, and it was a privilege to do so.

The butterflies’ bright orange hindwings and dark eyespots prompted researchers to name them after the Eye of Sauron, a well-known symbol from the Lord of the Rings. The report notes that although naming animals after fictional characters may seem spurious, it can be an important way of drawing attention to them. Many species have been named after J.R.R. Tolkien and his work, including species of crab, moth, beetle, fish, snails, and wasps.

The report also mentions that a dung beetle, a frog, and even a dinosaur have been named after Sauron. In 2021, Australian scientists named three beetles after Pokemon species Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos.

Dr Huertas pointed out that naming a genus is not something that happens very often, and it is even rare to be able to name two at once. She said that the new name for the butterflies will allow researchers to start describing new species that they have uncovered as a result of this research. She added that even among a group of very similar-looking species, beauty can be found among the dullness.

In conclusion, a new genus of butterflies has been named Saurona after the Lord of the Rings villain, with only two species currently identified. However, many more are thought to exist. The unusual name was chosen to draw attention to this underappreciated group, and to highlight the beauty that can be found even among similar-looking species. While some may view naming animals after fictional characters as spurious, it can be an important way of drawing attention to them, and many species have been named after J.R.R. Tolkien and his work.