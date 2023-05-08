Special flight arranged by Bihar and Maharashtra to bring back students from Manipur

On Monday, May 8, evening, a special flight bringing Maharashtra students stranded in violence-torn Manipur will arrive in Mumbai. According to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s office, the flight would depart Guwahati about 4.30 p.m. for Mumbai. The flight is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai around 6.30 p.m. The students are boarding an aircraft to Guwahati from Manipur’s capital, Imphal. On May 7, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met with state students who were trapped in the Northeastern state.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government is planning to return all state students who have been stuck in violence-torn Manipur. According to a government official, all students, whether they are at their hostels or elsewhere in the Northeastern state, would be returned on Tuesday, May 9.

The government will pay for their travel expenses. “In accordance with the Chief Minister’s instructions, the Resident Commissioner in Delhi contacted students from Bihar in Manipur.” They will be bused to Imphal Airport and flown back to Patna on a special flight,” the source stated.