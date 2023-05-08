Stock Market: Equity indices edged higher marginally

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended higher today. BSE Sensex ended 709.96 points higher at 61,764.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 195.40 points to settle at 18,264.40. Both benchmark indices posted their biggest single-day gain in over a month. About 2,015 shares advanced, 1,539 declined and 155 shares remained unchanged.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and ONGC. The top losers in the market were Coal India, Adani Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Britannia.