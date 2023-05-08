Tanur boat tragedy: 15 children lost lives; Postmortem to be held later today

Malappuram: The Tanur boat accident on Sunday evening claimed the lives of at least 22 people, including 15 children, in Thooval Theeram in Tanur, Malappuram. More than 35 people were on the boat. Eight people were initially rescued and ten others are receiving treatment in different hospitals.

The post-mortem procedures of deceased will be conducted at Tirurangadi and Perinthalmanna hospitals, and their bodies are currently kept at Tirur district hospital, Tirurangadi THQ hospital, Tanur Daya hospital. Ten people are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals, and they are Ayisha, Mohammad Afrad, Aftaf, Fazna, Haseeja, Nusrat, and Zubaidah, along with three unidentified individuals. They are admitted to Kozhikode Medical College, Mims Hospital Kottakkal and MKH Tirurangadi.

The boat service was initiated to boost tourism in Tuvaltheer, but it has now become a source of sorrow for the entire nation. The two-tiered private boat service had the permission of KTDC, and boats were permitted to operate where the river meets the sea. The incident occurred in the Kettu Azhi area.