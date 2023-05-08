Tanur boat tragedy: Death toll hikes to 22; Rescue operations underway; PM announces ex-gratia

Tanur: A recreational boat carrying about 35 passengers sank in the estuary near Thooval Theeram at Ottumpuram in Malappuram, drowning at least 22 passengers. The accident reportedly occurred around 7 pm on Sunday. Twelve people have been rescued so far, but many are in critical condition. The operation is still underway.

Thooval Theeram is situated on the banks of the estuary at Ottumpuram, on the Parappanangadi-Tanur municipal boundary where the Kadalundi river joins the Arabian Sea. As per reports, many of the rescued individuals are in critical condition. Police, Kerala Fire And Rescue Services and natives are involved. The accident occurred after 6.30 pm at Thooval Theeram, Ottumpuram. Till 2 am, over 7 hours since the accident, the exact number of passengers onboard was not determined. Locals and survivors have said at least 35 persons, including families with children, were in the boat, the capacity of which has also not been determined yet.

Identification of deceased individuals is progressing. Details of the people identified so far: Safna (7), Shamna (17), and Husna (18), children of Puthankadapuram (Parappanangadi) native Saithalavi; Hadi Fatima (7), daughter of Nihas from Munduparamba in Malappuram; Kunjambi (38) from Avil Beach; Siddique (35) from Olapeedika, Tanur, and his daughter Fathima Minha (12); Jalsiya Jabir (40), wife of Kunnummal Jabir from Avil Beach and her son Jareer (12); Seenath (38) from Parappanangadi; Rushda, Naira and Sara, children of Parappanangadi native Siraj; Raseela from Parappanangadi; Aflah (7), son of Nawaz from Pattiikad, Perinthalmanna; Perinthalmanna native Anshid (9); and Chiramangalam resident and civil police officer Sabaruddin (38).

Most of the passengers on the boat hailed from the Parappanangadi and Tanur regions, and the boat reportedly capsized and sank entirely. The absence of safety equipment on the boat, combined with a closed boat door, exacerbated the danger. The accident occurred about 300 meters off the shore. A person who took part in the rescue mission reported that lack of visibility and the particularities of geographical location made it difficult to carry out the rescue operation. The rescued individuals have been admitted to hospitals such as Nahas and JS Mission in Parappanangadi, Tirurangadi taluk hospital, and various hospitals in Tanur.

Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 7, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the Tanur boat accident. PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The state has declared a one-day official mourning on Monday, and postponed all scheduled official programs, condoling their demise.