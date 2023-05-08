Two Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

An official reported that two Naxalites, including a lady, were slain in an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday morning. According to him, a stash of explosives and an automatic firearm were seized from the encounter site.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said the gunfight happened in a forest near Danteshpuram hamlet under Bheji police station boundaries while a squad of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation. According to him, the Naxalites opened fire on the DRG’s patrolling unit, resulting in the gunfight.The bodies of two Naxalites were retrieved from the scene after the guns were silenced, according to the official. He identified them as Madkam Erra, commander of the Golapalli Local Organisation Squad (LOS), and Madkam Bhime, deputy commander of the same squad. Erra and Bhime were carrying rewards of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 3 lakh on their heads, respectively. A search operation was underway in the surrounding districts, he added.