Cardiff plans to seek damages from Nantes for Sala’s transfer following his death

Cardiff City is set to pursue legal action against Nantes following the Swiss Federal Tribunal’s decision that the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) did not have jurisdiction over their claim for damages regarding Emiliano Sala’s transfer. Sala, who was signed by Cardiff for 17 million euros ($18.71 million) from Nantes in January 2019, died in a plane crash in the English Channel alongside the pilot while on his way to Wales.

Cardiff was instructed by FIFA to pay the first installment of the transfer fee agreed before Sala’s death, amounting to six million euros ($6.60 million). The club failed to pay the amount and was consequently placed under a transfer embargo in December. Following the failed appeal at the CAS, Cardiff paid the amount, and the embargo was lifted.

In a statement, the Welsh club said, “The Swiss Federal Tribunal has decided that the Court of Arbitration in Sport doesn’t have jurisdiction to deal with Cardiff City’s claim for damages against FC Nantes…the club has already prepared separate legal action against them which will be started straightaway as FC Nantes must be held responsible for the accident (sic) (plane that crashed which was) organised by their agent. This will be to recover what the club paid for Emiliano and additional damages for further consequential losses.”

Cardiff was relegated from the Premier League after the 2018-19 season and has since failed to gain promotion back to the top flight.