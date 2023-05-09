Expat wins Dh500,000 with Idealz instant cash

Dubai: Shambhu Kumar Mahto, a Nepali expat won Dh500,000 cash in a collaborative raffle draw campaign hosted on Idealz. His name was drawn randomly by an official from Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishments during a live draw event held at Dubai Outlet Mall and telecast on Sama Dubai TV.

Idealz is a global money transfer operator part of Emirates Post Group. Anyone that used Instant Cash to send money anywhere in the world received a complimentary entry into the campaign, in addition to Idealz customers who purchased a Rosso Set for Dh20. To participate in current campaigns, visit www.idealz.com or download the Idealz mobile app.