Male Gender Linked to Higher Incidence of Bladder Cancer: Understanding the Reasons Behind

Bladder cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide, and it is the fourth most prevalent cancer in men. In India, about 21,000 new cases are reported annually, with Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kolkata having the highest incidence.

Genetics and lifestyle factors, such as tobacco consumption, play a role in the higher incidence of bladder cancer in men. Dr Bhaskar Singh from HCG NCHRI Cancer Centre stated that “men are more commonly affected, likely due to genetics and lifestyle.” Smoking is a significant risk factor, as it is responsible for 40-50% of bladder cancer cases. Exposure to aromatic amines and carbon black dust in certain industries also increases the risk.

Senior Consultant Medical and Hemato Oncology, Dr (Brig) A.K. Dhar added that the incidence of bladder cancer is four times higher in men than women due to hormonal differences. “It is believed that androgen promotes, and oestrogen inhibits bladder carcinogenesis in the progression phase.” Radiation therapy for prostate cancer also increases the risk of bladder cancer. However, changing lifestyle habits such as quitting smoking, staying hydrated, and avoiding exposure to harmful chemicals can help reduce the risk. Regular screenings can also increase the chances of successful treatment. Dr Singh emphasized the importance of seeing a doctor immediately if you experience symptoms such as blood in your urine, pain during urination, or frequent urination.