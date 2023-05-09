Man who threatened Salman Khan gets lookout circular from Mumbai Police.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has recently received a threatening letter from the gang of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, causing his security to be heightened by Mumbai Police. As a result, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star was granted Y+ category security and advised to maintain a low profile. This is not the first time Bishnoi’s gang has targeted the actor; in 2018, they had also threatened to kill him while he was shooting for a film.

Furthermore, Mumbai Police has issued a lookout circular (LOC) against a man accused of sending threatening emails to Salman Khan. According to officials, the man had sent the messages under the name of gangster Goldy Brar in March this year. In response to this development, the police have been on high alert and taking necessary measures to ensure Salman Khan’s safety.

In a related incident, a 16-year-old boy from Thane district was also detained by Mumbai Police on charges of allegedly threatening to kill the actor over a phone call to the police control room. With these recent events, the safety of Bollywood stars has once again come into question, highlighting the need for improved security measures. As Salman Khan continues to be a high-profile target, the authorities are working diligently to ensure his safety and well-being.

As Salman Khan said in a recent interview, “Threats are a part of my life. God has been kind to me that nothing untoward has happened to me so far.” However, it is clear that the authorities are not taking these threats lightly and are doing everything in their power to ensure the safety of one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.