Moderate intensity earthquake hits Afghanistan

Kabul: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Tuesday. The earthquake struck 116 kilometres South East of Fayzabad. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was 116km SE of Fayzabad at a depth of 120 kilometres. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 3, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 169 Kilometers.