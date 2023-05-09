Pineapple Pulissery Recipe: A Delicious South Indian Curry

Pineapple Pulissery is a traditional curry from the southern part of India, especially popular in the state of Kerala. It is a tangy and creamy curry made with yogurt, coconut, and pineapple, which gives it a sweet and sour taste. The dish is usually served with rice and is perfect for a summer lunch or dinner. Here’s how you can make this flavorful curry at home.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup ripe pineapple, diced

– 1 cup yogurt, beaten

– 1/2 cup grated coconut

– 2-3 green chilies

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

– 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

– 1/2 tsp fenugreek seeds

– 2 dried red chilies

– 1 sprig curry leaves

– 1 tbsp coconut oil

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. In a mixer, blend together grated coconut, green chilies, cumin seeds, and turmeric powder with a little water to make a smooth paste.

2. In a pan, add diced pineapple and enough water to cover it. Cook on medium heat until the pineapple is soft and tender.

3. Add the coconut paste to the pineapple and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

4. Add beaten yogurt to the pan and mix well. Keep stirring continuously to avoid curdling.

5. In another pan, heat coconut oil and add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, dried red chilies, and curry leaves. When the mustard seeds start to splutter, add this seasoning to the pineapple pulissery.

6. Add salt to taste and mix well. Bring it to a boil and simmer for 2-3 minutes.

7. Remove from heat and serve hot with steamed rice. Enjoy the tangy and creamy Pineapple Pulissery!