Police Arrest Delhi Taxi Driver for Fatal Stabbing

Police have arrested a 31-year-old taxi driver for allegedly stabbing a young man to death during a quarrel at Sarai Kale Khan in southeast Delhi. The incident took place last Thursday near the bus stand, and police were informed at 4.31 pm. A quarrel had taken place between some people living in the nearby rain basera and a taxi driver. According to a senior police officer, earlier in the day, three minors and the victim, identified as Akash (18), were returning home from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib when one of the children accidentally touched an unknown pedestrian. The pedestrian started shouting and abusing the child, and a taxi driver who was passing by intervened. The taxi driver allegedly hit Akash with a wooden stick he had taken out of the trunk of his car, following which the victim fell. The police examined CCTV footage of the incident and registered a case based on the statement of the victim’s sister, Mona (32).

The owner of the taxi, Ashwani Sharma, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, was contacted, and he stated that he had given his taxi to one Rupesh Kumar, a resident of Khoda Colony, Pragati Vihar. Following raids at several places, Kumar was arrested. The police have stated that further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and identify any other individuals involved in the incident.