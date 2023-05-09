Ponniyin Selvan 2 crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Mani Ratnam’s passion project “Ponniyin Selvan II” declared on Monday that it had grossed over Rs 300 crore at the global box office. On April 28, the second instalment of the period action epic was released in Tamil theatres, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. Ratnam’s production company, Madras Talkies, announced the box office report on their official Twitter page.”#PS2 continues to rule the box office with a 300 crore+ collection!” stated the tweet.

“Ponniyin Selvan” film series, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s renowned 1955 Tamil novels of the same name, tells the narrative of Arulmozhivarman, played by Jayam Ravi, one of the most powerful monarchs in the south who went on to become the great Chola ruler Rajaraja Chola. I. The cast of the elaborately staged franchise also includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj.The first instalment of “Ponniyin Selvan,” co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions, was released in September of last year.

Ponniyin Selvan: II received great reviews from critics and audiences who praised the director, soundtrack, graphics, actor performances, and integrity to the novel when it was released in theatres in conventional, IMAX, 4DX, and EPIQ formats.