Receiving security update Eli Cohen cut short his visit in India

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived in New Delhi, India’s capital, a short time ago, and as soon as he arrived, he received a security update, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement. In light of the events in Israel, Foreign Minister Cohen decided to cut short his diplomatic visit to India and return to Israel after the meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will take place today, the statement stated. According to Tel Aviv media, Israel has initiated a significant military attack against militants in the Gaza Strip. According to them, the air strikes killed at least 12 Palestinians, including three commanders of the extremist group Islamic Jihad. I recently arrived in India for an important strategic and political visit. I am constantly receiving updates from Israel on the situation, and I hope to meet with the Indian Prime Minister today, after which I will cut my visit short and return to Israel, Cohen added. In recent years, India-Israel relations have improved in a variety of areas, including defence, agriculture, and water management. Prime Minister Modi spoke by phone with his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu in January, during which both leaders agreed on the potential for further deepening bilateral strategic collaboration.