Ships advised to take precautions as IMD warns of cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that a well-marked low-pressure area located over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday. The system is expected to move initially north-northwestwards until the morning of May 12th and later towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.

As a precautionary measure, fishermen, operators of small ships, boats, and trawlers are advised not to venture into the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from Tuesday. The weather office has also requested those who are over the east-central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea to return during the day.

In a bulletin, the IMD stated that “the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay and Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a depression by Tuesday evening and subsequently into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of east-central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea on May 10.”

The IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall in most places with heavy to very heavy precipitation at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Tuesday to Thursday. The department has also advised concerned authorities to regulate tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the May 9-12 period.

In light of the warning, it is important that people take necessary precautions. As the IMD has said, “We have advised fishermen and ships to not go near the region as the sea will be very rough.” It is crucial for people to stay updated with the latest weather reports and follow the guidelines issued by the authorities.