Social Media Ban: Donald Trump Prohibited from Posting Evidence in Hush Money Case

Former US President Donald Trump has been barred by a New York court from posting on social media about the hush money case. The judge ruled that Mr. Trump can publicly disclose new evidence from the prosecution before the case goes on trial. However, anyone with access to the evidence cannot copy, disseminate, or disclose the material to third parties, including social media platforms, without prior approval from the court. Mr. Trump has also been restricted from reviewing “forensic images of witness cell phones.” The criminal case relates to reimbursements made to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels, which prosecutors claim were intended to silence Daniels over sex she says she had with Mr. Trump years earlier. This criminal case is one of several legal challenges Mr. Trump is facing as he seeks a return to the White House in next year’s election. As the NBC News reports, Mr. Trump is the first former or sitting US President ever to be charged with a crime.