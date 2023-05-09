This website will pay you to watch Fast and Furious films

According to recent reports, a website called FinanceBuzz is offering $1,000 to anyone who watches all of the Fast and Furious films featuring Vin Diesel. The company is looking to track the damages from every car crash that occurs in each film. The contest winner must note every car crash that results in damage, the extent of the damage, and which cars are involved. The findings will be used to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise’s reckless driving.

A news release on the website states that the company is looking for someone to watch all 10 movies in the Fast & Furious franchise, which is more than 20 hours of the NOS-fueled saga. The winner will be paid $1,000, plus $100 to cover the cost of any streaming fees, movie tickets, and snacks. The selected person will have two weeks to finish binge-watching the movies after selection, and the winner will be announced on May 26.

During the film-watching process, the winner must track whether the damages have increased or decreased over the franchise’s history. The company will also include the winner’s notes for an upcoming story. People in the US can apply until May 19.

The next film in the franchise, Fast & Furious 10, will be called Fast X and is set to be released on May 19, 2023. The film follows the character Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) as he tries to protect his family from Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). The film also features actors like Jason Statham, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren and Cardi B.

This unusual offer by FinanceBuzz has attracted the attention of many Fast and Furious fans who may be interested in earning some extra money while watching their favorite films.