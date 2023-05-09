Total number of covid cases declined to 22,742

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Tuesday, India has registered 1,331 new covid-19 infections, but the number of current cases has decreased to 22,742 from 25,178.

The total for covid-19 is currently 4.49 crore (4,49,72,800). The death toll rose to 5,31,707 with 11 fatalities, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.With 22,742 active cases, active cases account for 0.06 percent of total infections. According to the government, the national covid-19 recovery rate is 98.76%.

The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,18,351, with a 1.18 percent case fatality rate. According to the ministry’s website, the statewide immunisation effort has resulted in the administration of 220.66 crore doses of covid-19 vaccinations.