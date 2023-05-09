‘We will fight’, The Kerala Story producer on film’s ban in West Bengal

Mumbai: producer of the Bollywood fim, ‘The Kerala Story’, Vipul Amrutlal Shah has said that he will fight legally against the ban imposed on his film by West Bengal government. ‘If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight,’ said Shah in a press conference.

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared a ban on producer ‘The Kerala Story’ in the state. ‘West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie The Kerala Story. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state,’ said Mamata Banerjee.

The film directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah was released on the screens worldwide on May 5. The film has collected Rs 35 crore in its opening weekend. The film narrates the religious indoctrination in Kerala and how Hindu and Christian women were allegedly being targeted by radical Islamic clerics. The movie claims that these women were converted to Islam and later sent to countries like Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria for Jihad.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh and in Uttarakhand government have declared the film tax-free in these states. Earlier the Madhya Pradesh government had declared the film tax-free in the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the film exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his entire cabinet will watch the movie at a special screening to be organised at Lok Bhawan.Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to watch the movie at a PVR hall in Dehradun at around 5 pm on Tuesday. He will be accompanied with cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi.