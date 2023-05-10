72-hour bandh disrupts daily life in Itanagar

Normal life was disrupted in the Arunachal Pradesh capital on Wednesday as a result of a 72-hour bandh called by a few individuals and groups in protest of the state public service commission’s paper leak scam. All commercial facilities, including banks and educational institutions, were closed, and attendance at government offices was low. Except for police and judicial cars on duty, all private and public transit stayed off the road. The bandh, which began at 5 a.m., was peaceful, according to Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh. According to the SP, police have detained a total of 17 people so far under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 2014. Those individuals found involved in any kind of violence during the bandh period will face decisive action, the SP stated. Singh stated that the district administration has imposed a prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPc to ensure the safety and security of the people as well as public and government properties. Since Tuesday night, internet services in the state capital have been suspended.