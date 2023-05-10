Andaman administration issues warning as depression in Bay of Bengal worsens today

According to the weather office, a large storm that has been brewing in the southeast Bay of Bengal has started to gain strength and is predicted to become a cyclone today.

The well-marked low-pressure region gathered yesterday (Tuesday) into a depression, packing winds of 45 to 55 kmph with gusts to 65 kmph over the southeast Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The forecast service predicted that the weather system will become Cyclone Mocha with wind speeds of 80-90 kmph and gusts to 100 kmph on Wednesday at 5.30 am and intensify into a deep depression by that time.

According to the forecast service, the system is predicted to track first north-northwestwards till May 12 am before turning towards the shores of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is expected to worsen today, thus the administration of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has warned the populace.

It is recommended that fishermen and captains of small boats, ships, and trawlers avoid the central and southeast Bay of Bengal.

Additionally, the weather service requested that people who are over the northern Andaman Sea and the east-central Bay of Bengal return throughout the day.

By Thursday morning, the weather system is predicted to become a very severe cyclonic storm packing wind speeds of 130 kmph and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm with gusts to 110 kmph.

The forecast agency predicted that the system would then ‘likely cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazaar and Kyaukpyu around the forenoon of Sunday.’

The storm will be known as Cyclone Mocha (Mokha) in accordance with the protocol for naming cyclones; Yemen proposed the name in honour of the Red Sea port city Mokha, which brought coffee to the world 500 years ago.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to experience mild to moderate rainfall from Tuesday through Thursday, with isolated areas likely to experience heavy to extremely heavy rains.